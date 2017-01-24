Cerberus Closes on Biggest Oppo Fund
As with its predecessor funds, the $1.8-billion vehicle will focus on distressed and undervalued real estate, with a focus on the US and Western Europe. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|28 min
|SmokePharts
|1,076
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|36 min
|guest
|757
|Rock On Mayor Rawlings!
|3 hr
|You Rock Man
|1
|Susie Petty
|5 hr
|Susie Petty
|1
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|14 hr
|25or6to4
|12
|John Wiley Price
|15 hr
|MyPleasure
|1
|Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11)
|Fri
|Pharting the Pharter
|6
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC