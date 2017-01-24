Cerberus Closes on Biggest Oppo Fund

Cerberus Closes on Biggest Oppo Fund

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: GlobeSt.com

As with its predecessor funds, the $1.8-billion vehicle will focus on distressed and undervalued real estate, with a focus on the US and Western Europe. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 28 min SmokePharts 1,076
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 36 min guest 757
Rock On Mayor Rawlings! 3 hr You Rock Man 1
Susie Petty 5 hr Susie Petty 1
It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w... 14 hr 25or6to4 12
John Wiley Price 15 hr MyPleasure 1
News Mom Allegedly Glued Girl's Hands to Wall (Sep '11) Fri Pharting the Pharter 6
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC