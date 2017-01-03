The 10 Best Things Our Food Critic Ate in Dallas This Year
Over the course of 2016, my job as a food critic and writer has yielded probably over a hundred restaurant meals across Dallas, Garland, Richardson, Plano, Allen, Carrollton, Addison, Farmers Branch, Irving, Coppell, Highland Park and Cockrell Hill. Of the many things I've eaten, these 10 dishes are my personal favorites.
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|anonymous
|2
|City of Dallas Approves of Sex Club-Look Other Way (Sep '10)
|14 hr
|Janet BARNES
|79
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|Mon
|guest
|625
|Ex-officer admits several scams (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Victim
|175
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 31
|WarForOil
|9,640
|Loan Sharks
|Dec 31
|wondering
|2
|Apple Mac G4 MDD computers
|Dec 30
|Earl in KY Jelly
|2
