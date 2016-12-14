Texan of the Year 2016 nominees
Below you will find the full list of nominees received for the 2016 Dallas Morning News Texan of the Year. We received almost 600 submissions recommending almost 200 nominees : Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: This reader from Richardson wrote: "He has tried to hold the ground for the people of Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|587
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|9 hr
|4sure
|9
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|29
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|16 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|17 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC