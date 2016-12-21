Ribbon cutting ceremony at KDC Development CityLine featuring Gordon...

KDC Development CityLine, a $1.5 billion project, celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday to welcome Gordon Huether's prominently featured public art sculpture Over The Moon . In attendance were Richardson's Mayor Paul Voelker, Steve Van Amburgh, Walt Mountford, and Michael Alost of KDC Development, Sharon Leeber of Architectural Arts Company, as well as Beth Kolman, the Richardson Cultural Arts Commission Chairman, who had prepared a few introductory words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.