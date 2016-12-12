Parents tell of trouble they have getting special education services
Parents from across the Dallas area say they often have to fight with school administrators or even borrow against their homes to hire attorneys before their children can get the special education services they need. Families told federal authorities Monday night about the struggles they've faced in getting access to programs that help children with dyslexia, attention deficient disorders, autism and other disabilities during a listening tour on Monday.
