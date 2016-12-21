No keys needed for world's first invisible lock, now with Mobile Access capability
ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 631 International Parkway, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081 United States Tollfree: +1 800 225 8464 Phone: +1 972 907 2273 Fax: +1 972 907 2771 Visit Website The 'essence' of minimalism is reinvented with the new VingCard Essence, combining ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access technology with 'invisible' design Stockholm -- Minimalist design meets customer convenience in the new release of VingCard Essence, known as the world's first invisible lock. Now compatible with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access, VingCard Essence means guests can skip the front desk and unlock their room using their own smartphone or watch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|587
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|9 hr
|4sure
|9
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|29
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|16 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|17 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC