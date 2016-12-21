New Radisson Red Hotel Employs Assa A...

New Radisson Red Hotel Employs Assa Abloy Hospitality Mobile Access...

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Hospitality Net

ASSA ABLOY Hospitality 631 International Parkway, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081 United States Tollfree: +1 800 225 8464 Phone: +1 972 907 2273 Fax: +1 972 907 2771 Visit Website Stockholm - Radisson RED , a new hotel concept focused on the millennial mind-set through art, music and fashion, is maximizing efficiency and boosting guest experiences at its Brussels and Minneapolis properties with the implementation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access into the brand's hotel app for keyless guestroom entry. Along with the installation of ASSA ABLOY Hospitality's VingCard RFID door locks, ASSA ABLOY Hospitality Mobile Access, via Radisson RED's hotel app, provides unmatched security as well as improved processes and convenience for guests.

Richardson, TX

