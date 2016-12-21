National Night Out programming ranked #1 in state, #2 in nation
THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS The Woodlands Township Neighborhood Watch recently placed #1 in the state of Texas and #2 in the nation for its 2016 National Night Out programming. In the national competition, the Township was entered in Category 2, Population 100,000 to 300,000.
