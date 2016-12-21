Multiple Productions of The Nutcracker at Eisemann Center
Perhaps the only place busier than a shopping mall during the holiday season is the Eisemann Center for the Performing Arts in Richardson. In December alone, the Royal Ballet Dance Academy, Dallas Repertoire Ballet, Tuzer Ballet, and Collin County Ballet Theatre will present productions of The Nutcracker , concluding the month with the Eisemann Center Presents Mainstage Show, The Hip Hop Nutcracker.
