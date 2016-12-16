Landlord and Tenant Brokerage Vet Joins Colliers International
Boasting more than 30 years of experience, appointee Fred Trump is the nephew of President-elect Donald Trump. Get alerted any time new stories match your search criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeSt.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|46 min
|4sure
|44
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|22 hr
|guest
|602
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|Mon
|WarForOil
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Dec 25
|WarForOil
|9,634
|Car Salesman Possibly Slain During Test Drive, ... (Oct '08)
|Jun '16
|Uggg corrected
|23
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
|Collin-County 19 mins ago 12:41 a.m.Richardson ... (May '16)
|May '16
|WH Stamps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC