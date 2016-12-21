Gilmer Kiwanis Club builds another access ramp
Members of the Gilmer Kiwanis Club spent a cold Saturday morning building another access ramp for an Upshur County Resident. As reported last month, the Gilmer Kiwanis Club has partnered with the Texas Ramp Project in an effort to provide access ramps for Upshur County Residents.
