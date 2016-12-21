Dave Lieber: Victim wore down missing builder
In the annals of Watchdog Nation, I've never seen a building contractor take money, not do a job and then so easily confess his fraud under oath. Usually the victim - and I hear about these failed contractor problems all the time - never gets their money back or sees any justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|24 min
|Rainbow Kid
|599
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|33
|PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,636
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|Sat
|4sure
|9
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|Sat
|Fateh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC