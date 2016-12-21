Dave Lieber: Victim wore down missing...

Dave Lieber: Victim wore down missing builder

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

In the annals of Watchdog Nation, I've never seen a building contractor take money, not do a job and then so easily confess his fraud under oath. Usually the victim - and I hear about these failed contractor problems all the time - never gets their money back or sees any justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 24 min Rainbow Kid 599
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 1 hr WarForOil 33
PRESIDENT OBAMA needs to GEAUX 13 hr WarForOil 2
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 13 hr WarForOil 9,636
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) Sat Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... Sat 4sure 9
100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ... Sat Fateh 1
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,345,518

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC