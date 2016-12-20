Continue reading Hip-hop and classical fans alike could flip for this 'Nutcracker'
Literally turning the ballet on its head, The Hip Hop Nutcracker relocates the traditional holiday story to urban, contemporary New York City, the performers break dancing and popping and locking to the original 1892 Tchaikovsky score. "I like to experiment with how far you can push hip-hop outside the traditional box of popular culture," says choreographer Jennifer Weber, who collaborated on the adaptation with writer Mike Fitelson.
