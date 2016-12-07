Another big warehouse development for...

Another big warehouse development for south Dallas County

Wednesday Dec 7

Richardson-based Alliance Architects Inc. says its been hired to design an almost 350,000-square-foot distribution center in Wilmer. "The South Dallas submarket has experienced remarkable growth and absorption in recent years," Peter Billipp, founder of Skyhawk Partners, said in a statement.

