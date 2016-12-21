Advocates: Revamp Texas adoption care after mistreated teens
This undated photo provided by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Richmond, Texas, shows Paula Sinclair, who was charged Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, with injury to a child and aggravated kidnapping. A sheriff says seven special-needs teenagers aged 13 to 16 years old were removed Nov. 23 from "deplorable" conditions at the Houston-area home where they were locked for long periods in a closet by Sinclair, their adoptive mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Richardson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|587
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Big Tex
|50
|Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom...
|9 hr
|4sure
|9
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|29
|100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ...
|16 hr
|Fateh
|1
|Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru...
|17 hr
|KKK Rogue Cops
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|1
Find what you want!
Search Richardson Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC