Advocates: Revamp Texas adoption care...

Advocates: Revamp Texas adoption care after mistreated teens

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

This undated photo provided by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Richmond, Texas, shows Paula Sinclair, who was charged Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, with injury to a child and aggravated kidnapping. A sheriff says seven special-needs teenagers aged 13 to 16 years old were removed Nov. 23 from "deplorable" conditions at the Houston-area home where they were locked for long periods in a closet by Sinclair, their adoptive mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Richardson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 587
joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10) 6 hr Big Tex 50
Thank you Mr Trump for keeping one of your prom... 9 hr 4sure 9
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 13 hr WarForOil 29
100% free ismaili muslim dating site | find an ... 16 hr Fateh 1
Trump Got No Time For Ft Worth Craig-Police Bru... 17 hr KKK Rogue Cops 1
Check this out Fri Nicole 1
See all Richardson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Richardson Forum Now

Richardson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Richardson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Richardson, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,460 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC