Digital Underground's Shock G Arrested for Drugs in Wisconsin

G got busted when cops pulled him over in Rice Lake, WI around 2 AM on June 13. Cops say the license plate of the vehicle was listed to an unlicensed driver ... who was in the passenger seat, while Shock G drove. It's unclear how cops found the drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, but they arrested the now 53-year-old Shock G. He posted a mere $100 bail upon his release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TMZ.com.