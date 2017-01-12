Snowmobile fatality on Stump Lake
RICE LAKE, WI The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a 42-year-old man died after his snowmobile broke through the ice on Stump Lake. Deputies say a family member reported him missing when he didn't return home and his snowmobile was missing.
