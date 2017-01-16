DEVELOPING: Police identify man who c...

DEVELOPING: Police identify man who caused deadly Rice Lake explosion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: WKOW-TV

In a press release, the Rice Lake Police Department said 44-year-old, Joseph Zunker, called the Barron County Dispatch, stating he had a bomb and was threatening to blow everyone up. When officers arrived to Zunker's apartment, they heard him yelling inside his home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rice Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenn-Air Electric wall oven Mon seller 1
Tryna have sex (Nov '15) Nov '16 Random 6
News Deer Hunter Survives Bloody Encounter With Bear (Apr '08) Sep '16 Was at chit chat bar 4
Do u shop at Bridge stop in chetek if so read Sep '16 crazim4 2
Derek Campbell/ D-Lo (Oct '09) May '16 Cpt 17
Ted Cruz Exposed, watch the Video. then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Koch Brothers' Libertarians Hate Trump (Mar '16) Mar '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rice Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rice Lake Forum Now

Rice Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rice Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Rice Lake, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,553 • Total comments across all topics: 278,241,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC