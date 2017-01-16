DEVELOPING: 1 killed in Rice Lake apa...

DEVELOPING: 1 killed in Rice Lake apartment explosion and fire

On Sunday, January 15, 2017, at approximately 11:07 p.m., Rice Lake Police Department responded to apartment complex at 1030 South Main Street, in the City of Rice Lake. Barron County Dispatch had taken a 911 call from an upset male subject who stated he had a bomb.

