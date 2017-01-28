Another vehicle in the lake
Another vehicle was reported in the lake by a 911 caller at Lakeshore Drive and Arnold Street on Friday at 9:42 p.m. At one point, some of the occupants were on top of the truck awaiting rescue. Barron County sheriff's dispatch records stated that all involved made it to safety by 9:14 p.m.with the help of the Rice Lake fire and police departments, an ambulance crew and Barron County Sheriff's Department.
