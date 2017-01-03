Rice Lake armory to be cleaned of lead dust
Western Wisconsin's National Guard Armory is on the list of facilities to be cleaned because of high lead levels. The Wisconsin State Journal is reporting commanders in Madison are ordering troops to scrub 18 armories across the state because of higher than acceptable levels of lead.
