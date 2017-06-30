Oneida tourism council grapples with ...

Oneida tourism council grapples with challenges presented by short-term rentals

Websites such as Airbnb and others make finding and booking a vacation rental for as little as two days just a few mouseclicks away. Area tourism councils are against this growing trend because those renting out their houses are not inspected by the health department, often don't carry appropriate insurance and do not pay room taxes to local municipalities.

