Oneida tourism council grapples with challenges presented by short-term rentals
Websites such as Airbnb and others make finding and booking a vacation rental for as little as two days just a few mouseclicks away. Area tourism councils are against this growing trend because those renting out their houses are not inspected by the health department, often don't carry appropriate insurance and do not pay room taxes to local municipalities.
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Joseph A. Breneman" photo (Jan '12)
|Jun 29
|lna1142
|8
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Jun 15
|klem
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Clark A
|3
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
