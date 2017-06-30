Minocqua woman accused of assaulting corrections officer
A 24-year-old Minocqua woman arrested on a probation violation after officers allegedly found her drinking in a Rhinelander bar had another charge added after she allegedly injured a corrections officer while being booked into the Oneida County jail. According to the criminal complaint, Rhinelander police responded to a downtown Rhinelander establishment at approximately 10 p.m. June 3 after receiving a report that Megan L. Boos was inside drinking, in violation of the terms of her probation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Joseph A. Breneman" photo (Jan '12)
|Jun 29
|lna1142
|8
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Jun 15
|klem
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Clark A
|3
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC