Minocqua woman accused of assaulting corrections officer

A 24-year-old Minocqua woman arrested on a probation violation after officers allegedly found her drinking in a Rhinelander bar had another charge added after she allegedly injured a corrections officer while being booked into the Oneida County jail. According to the criminal complaint, Rhinelander police responded to a downtown Rhinelander establishment at approximately 10 p.m. June 3 after receiving a report that Megan L. Boos was inside drinking, in violation of the terms of her probation.

