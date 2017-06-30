Woman ordered to trial for stepson's death
Tran claimed that injuries to Avery's head were caused by a fall in the shower, but a St. Joseph's hospital child abuse expert told investigators that the injuries didn't match up with her story. The boy's father told investigators that Avery was having problems "bonding" with his stepmother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Joseph A. Breneman" photo (Jan '12)
|Jun 29
|lna1142
|8
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Jun 15
|klem
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Clark A
|3
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC