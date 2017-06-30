Woman ordered to trial for stepson's ...

Woman ordered to trial for stepson's death

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 23 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

Tran claimed that injuries to Avery's head were caused by a fall in the shower, but a St. Joseph's hospital child abuse expert told investigators that the injuries didn't match up with her story. The boy's father told investigators that Avery was having problems "bonding" with his stepmother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Joseph A. Breneman" photo (Jan '12) Jun 29 lna1142 8
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Jun 15 klem 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) May '17 Musikologist 20
Poll Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09) May '17 Clark A 3
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16) Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,324 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC