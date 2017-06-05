Up North Beerfest to be held this Saturday
The annual Up North Beerfest will be held rain or shine at the Hi-Pines Campground in Eagle River from 2 to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 10. The Up North event is hosted by the Eagle River Area Chamber of Commerce. After receiving a souvenir glass, festival-goers can sample 2- to 3-ounces of beer from nearly three dozen different craft breweries while enjoying live music performed by People's Choice.
