this story a-o

this story a-o

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: Lakeland Times

Bill Liebert of Liebert Architectural Design in Rhinelander questions the validity of the public hearing on the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee's proposed shoreland zoning ordinance Wednesday, June 21. After more than a year of meetings, three public hearings and an additional three months of work on changes, the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee was prepared to host its final public hearing Wednesday on the county's shoreland zoning code. This was to be the final step before the new shoreland zoning ordinance is forwarded to the full county board, however a local architect persuaded the group to delay its vote until July 19 to allow for additional comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Joseph A. Breneman" photo (Jan '12) Jun 29 lna1142 8
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Jun 15 klem 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) May '17 Musikologist 20
Poll Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09) May '17 Clark A 3
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16) Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,587 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC