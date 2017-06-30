this story a-o

Bill Liebert of Liebert Architectural Design in Rhinelander questions the validity of the public hearing on the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee's proposed shoreland zoning ordinance Wednesday, June 21. After more than a year of meetings, three public hearings and an additional three months of work on changes, the Oneida County Planning and Development Committee was prepared to host its final public hearing Wednesday on the county's shoreland zoning code. This was to be the final step before the new shoreland zoning ordinance is forwarded to the full county board, however a local architect persuaded the group to delay its vote until July 19 to allow for additional comments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.