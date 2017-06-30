this story a-o

He will be signing copies of 'Serial K' and 'Serial K Returns' at Rhinelander Book World on June 30 and Minocqua Book World on July 1. Wisconsin author Brian Gallagher has returned with two new novels which attempt to stir the soul of its readers. "Serial K" and "Serial K Returns" are two books with no trouble keeping readers on the edge of their seats and eager to turn the page.

