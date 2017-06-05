Teachers and tutors invited to literacy training
Have you ever considered being a reading tutor for children, youth or adults? Are you a teacher working to address the needs of striving readers in your classroom? Would your teaching and tutoring skills improve if you had a deeper knowledge of decoding, word attack and spelling strategies? If so, a unique opportunity awaits you. The Literacy Task Force of Northern Wisconsin will be sponsoring its annual literacy training workshop from July 31 to Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Nicolet College's Workforce Training Center in Rhinelander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|20
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May 17
|Clark A
|3
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC