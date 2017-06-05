Teachers and tutors invited to literacy training

Have you ever considered being a reading tutor for children, youth or adults? Are you a teacher working to address the needs of striving readers in your classroom? Would your teaching and tutoring skills improve if you had a deeper knowledge of decoding, word attack and spelling strategies? If so, a unique opportunity awaits you. The Literacy Task Force of Northern Wisconsin will be sponsoring its annual literacy training workshop from July 31 to Aug. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Nicolet College's Workforce Training Center in Rhinelander.

