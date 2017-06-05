Plan commission leaves Walmart CUP intact
The Minocqua Plan Commission voted Tuesday to deny an application for a revision to a portion of Walmart's conditional use permit. The application was from a fireworks company which wanted to place a tent and a storage container on the parking lot in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.
