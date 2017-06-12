Oneida County awards bids for road work

Oneida County awards bids for road work

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Lakeland Times

Samples of chip seal aggregate show that High Point Sand and Gravel, top, does not meet the specifications required by Oneida County, compared to the more expensive aggregate fromTrapp Brothers, bottom. At the last Oneida County Public Works/Highway and Solid Waste Committee meeting on May 25, bids for road striping, sand and salt, and chip sealing were submitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Jun 15 klem 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) May 31 Musikologist 20
Poll Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09) May '17 Clark A 3
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16) Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,460 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC