Oneida County awards bids for road work
Samples of chip seal aggregate show that High Point Sand and Gravel, top, does not meet the specifications required by Oneida County, compared to the more expensive aggregate fromTrapp Brothers, bottom. At the last Oneida County Public Works/Highway and Solid Waste Committee meeting on May 25, bids for road striping, sand and salt, and chip sealing were submitted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Jun 15
|klem
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|20
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Clark A
|3
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC