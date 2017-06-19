One injured in fiery crash on Hwy 17
Multiple callers reported a two-vehicle crash on southbound State Road 17 about 10 miles south of Rhinelander between County Road B and County Road D Monday afternoon. According to an Oneida County Sheriff's Department spokesman on the scene, a northbound minivan crossed the centerline at approximately 1:30 p.m. and struck a southbound dump truck loaded with granite.
