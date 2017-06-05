Minocqua considers premier resort are...

Minocqua considers premier resort area tax

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Lakeland Times

The Minocqua Broadband and Business Development Committee recently discussed three possible changes for the area - a premier resort area tax, a room tax increase and altering the revenue split. "This is just very preliminary but the main reason for that premier resort area tax is for infrastructure improvement," committee chairman Pete Otis said.

