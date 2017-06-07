Man, 54, pleads guilty in Tomahawk babysitter sex case

A 52-year-old father accusing of having sex with the 15-year-old babysitter of his four children pleaded guilty to one felony Wednesday, according to online Lincoln County court records. In a plea bargain, Steven E. Bailey of Rhinelander was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child and two other counts were dismissed for the July 30, 2015, incident at his former home in Tomahawk, court records said.

