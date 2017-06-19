June public meeting will gather feedback regarding outdoor recreation in northern Wisconsin
Department of Natural Resources staff will hold a June 19 public meeting to gather input regarding the draft Northwoods Region portion of the Recreation Opportunities Analysis . This initial Northwoods Region ROA draft [PDF] identifies future opportunities to provide high-quality recreation experiences and the potential role of DNR-managed properties in helping to meet those opportunities within the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Jun 15
|klem
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|20
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Clark A
|3
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC