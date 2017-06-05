Fish like a girl
Many people have heard of Snapshot Wisconsin. It is a form of citizen science where normal residents like you and me host trail cameras supplied by the DNR, and upload photos from those trail cameras to the DNR website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|20
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May 17
|Clark A
|3
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC