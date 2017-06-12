Around 25,000 Still Without PowerGREE...

Around 25,000 Still Without PowerGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) - Efforts...

As of 11 am Monday, Wisconsin Public Service Spokesman Matt Cullen says crews had restored power to 68,400 people, with roughly 25,000 customers still in the dark. "And the majority of those outages are in our northern portions of our service area.

