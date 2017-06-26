60 gather in Arbor Vitae for LGBT pri...

60 gather in Arbor Vitae for LGBT pride event

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: Lakeland Times

Former president of the Rainbow Hodags, Colleen Egan initiated a moment of silence for the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Fireman's Park in Arbor Vitae served as the location for celebration and commemoration on June 10 as the first LGBT pride event in Northern Wisconsin was held.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Jun 15 klem 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) May 31 Musikologist 20
Poll Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09) May '17 Clark A 3
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16) Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Oneida County was issued at June 26 at 9:19PM CDT

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,141 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC