60 gather in Arbor Vitae for LGBT pride event
Former president of the Rainbow Hodags, Colleen Egan initiated a moment of silence for the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando. Fireman's Park in Arbor Vitae served as the location for celebration and commemoration on June 10 as the first LGBT pride event in Northern Wisconsin was held.
