Severe weather causing more power outages Thursday, May 18

Thursday May 18

Thousands of Wisconsin Pubilc Service customers lost power Wednesday afternoon after another set of severe storms hit northern and central Wisconsin. By Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin Public Service reported that they had restored power to more than 29,000 customers.

