Severe weather causing more power outages Thursday, May 18
Thousands of Wisconsin Pubilc Service customers lost power Wednesday afternoon after another set of severe storms hit northern and central Wisconsin. By Thursday afternoon, Wisconsin Public Service reported that they had restored power to more than 29,000 customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May 17
|Clark A
|3
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again (Nov '16)
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC