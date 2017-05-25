Proposed White House budget eyes federal airport subsidies
While the Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport terminal often appears deserted, it bustles with activity when the two flights to Minneapolis are boarding or passengers on incoming flights are deplaning. When President Donald Trump unveiled the first budget proposal of his administration in late February, it included a provision to eliminate a Department of Transportation program providing subsidies to airlines which encourages them to keep flights coming into and out of smaller airports.
