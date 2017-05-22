New Rhinelander Police Chief

The twists and turns of hiring a police chief for Rhinelander ended Monday night as the city council unanimously approved the salary and benefits for Lloyd Gauthier. Following the departure of Michael Steffes last fall, the City Police and Fire Commission narrowed the finalists to two local candidates, Gauthier, Interim Chief Ron Lueneburg,and David Funkhouser, City of Kiel Police Chief.

