New Rhinelander Police Chief
The twists and turns of hiring a police chief for Rhinelander ended Monday night as the city council unanimously approved the salary and benefits for Lloyd Gauthier. Following the departure of Michael Steffes last fall, the City Police and Fire Commission narrowed the finalists to two local candidates, Gauthier, Interim Chief Ron Lueneburg,and David Funkhouser, City of Kiel Police Chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOZZ-FM Appleton.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09)
|May 17
|Clark A
|3
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC