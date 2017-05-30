More than 40,000 lose power during se...

More than 40,000 lose power during severe thunderstorm

Tuesday May 23

The Minocqua town crew had to set up two pumps within the Morgan Oaks Apartment Homes complex after a severe thunderstorm caused flooding throughout the complex's parking lot. This has been an issue in the past and the complex's co-owner Pat Abraham brought the issue up at a town board meeting the previous day.

