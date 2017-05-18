From Fab Lab to LLC: Students design ...

From Fab Lab to LLC: Students design new waste guard product

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Lakeland Times

Attendees of the Oneida County Economic Development Corporation annual meeting received a special presentation from three seniors of Three Lakes High School. The students used the school's Fab Lab to design a waste guard product to assist in the pumping of septic systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Have you ever seen a pelican in Pelican Lake, WI? (Oct '09) Wed Clark A 3
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Feb '17 A Northwoods Buyer 1
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Oneida County was issued at May 18 at 2:50PM CDT

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC