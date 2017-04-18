Wisconsin man hospitalized after cops...

Wisconsin man hospitalized after cops respond to his 911 medical call by bringing in bomb squad

Thursday Apr 13

A Wisconsin man who called 911 seeking medical help was hospitalized after local police mistook his call for a hostage situation - then detained him after sending the bomb squad to his house. Local news station WJFW reports that 65-year-old Rhinelander, Wisc., resident Thomas Smith called 911 late last week because he was having a medical emergency.

