this story a-o

Mackenzie Martin of Newbold explores the information presented by the Rhinelander Food Pantry at the 2017 Northwoods Sustainability Fair April 22 at Nicolet College in Rhinelander. Many citizens, businesses and local organizations gathered Saturday at Nicolet College to share knowledge and educate themselves about environmental impacts, organic foods and the future of green energy.
