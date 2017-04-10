Rhinelander's Police Chief Choice Declines Job
In a letter sent to Mayor Dick Johns, David Funkhouser said he was no longer interested in being Rhinelander's next Police Chief. In the letter, Funkhouser said it wouldn't be in his personal or professional interest to take the Rhinelander job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC