Rhinelander's Police Chief Choice Declines Job

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WTAQ-AM Green Bay

In a letter sent to Mayor Dick Johns, David Funkhouser said he was no longer interested in being Rhinelander's next Police Chief. In the letter, Funkhouser said it wouldn't be in his personal or professional interest to take the Rhinelander job.

