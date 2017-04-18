Nicolet Players ready for Arsenic and Old Lace this May
Cast members for the wacky comedy include, front row from left, Gerald Shidell of Rhinelander, Gabe Olifierowicz of Pelican Lake, Dan Brekke of Rhinelander, and Sawyer Miller of Arbor Vitae; second row, Lacey Tatro of Three Lakes, Josh Gustafson of Minocqua, Marlene Kelly Davis and Kathy Black, both from Rhinelander, Charles Lynch of Crandon, and Tim Stefanich of Tomahawk; and back row, Tony Jones, Steve Richardson, Al Higgins, all from Rhinelander, and Angelo Guercio of Eagle River. The cast is set and rehearsals are in high gear as actors in the Nicolet Players community theater troupe prepare to perform Arsenic and Old Lace this May at Nicolet College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.
Add your comments below
Rhinelander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin
|Feb '17
|A Northwoods Buyer
|1
|Jennifer mccarthy
|Jan '17
|SirQwert
|1
|Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again
|Dec '16
|Hodagstein
|2
|Musky Spearing (Jun '13)
|Nov '16
|Wolf Hugger
|2
|Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|19
|Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Amy
|1
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rhinelander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC