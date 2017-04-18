Nicolet Players ready for Arsenic and...

Nicolet Players ready for Arsenic and Old Lace this May

Cast members for the wacky comedy include, front row from left, Gerald Shidell of Rhinelander, Gabe Olifierowicz of Pelican Lake, Dan Brekke of Rhinelander, and Sawyer Miller of Arbor Vitae; second row, Lacey Tatro of Three Lakes, Josh Gustafson of Minocqua, Marlene Kelly Davis and Kathy Black, both from Rhinelander, Charles Lynch of Crandon, and Tim Stefanich of Tomahawk; and back row, Tony Jones, Steve Richardson, Al Higgins, all from Rhinelander, and Angelo Guercio of Eagle River. The cast is set and rehearsals are in high gear as actors in the Nicolet Players community theater troupe prepare to perform Arsenic and Old Lace this May at Nicolet College.

