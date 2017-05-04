Minocqua looking into new tax plans

Minocqua looking into new tax plans

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Lakeland Times

The Minocqua Broadband and Business Development Committee received some information on Tax IncrementalFinance Districts from MSA Professional Services on Tuesday morning. With a TIF, all who benefit help pay development costs for any projects done.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakeland Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rhinelander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jackie leonard tomahawk wisconsin Feb '17 A Northwoods Buyer 1
Jennifer mccarthy Jan '17 SirQwert 1
Dems LOSE in Vilas County Again Dec '16 Hodagstein 2
Musky Spearing (Jun '13) Nov '16 Wolf Hugger 2
Rhinelander Music Thread (Apr '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 19
Free Beer for Trump supporters (Apr '16) Apr '16 Amy 1
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
See all Rhinelander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rhinelander Forum Now

Rhinelander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rhinelander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Rhinelander, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,929 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC