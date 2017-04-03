Let's Tee Off Against Breast Cancer o...

Let's Tee Off Against Breast Cancer on June 22

1 hr ago

The Trout Lake Ladies Golf League would like to invite lady golfers to participate in our 8th annual "Let's Tee Off Against Breast Cancer," ladies only, 18 hole golf scramble on Thursday, June 22. The Golf League is partnering with Howard Young Foundation and the Women's Legacy Council to provide first time breast cancer patients with "We Care" totes. These totes will be filled with personal care and comfort items to allow patients to make the most of their treatment.

