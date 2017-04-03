Free rides offered to Veterans Memorial Service in Harshaw

Veterans Ceremony U.G.C. will be offering free round trip rides via Lamers Motor Coaches for veterans and their families to attend the memorial service at the Veterans Monument in Harshaw on Saturday, May 27. The Memorial Service will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Union Grove Cemetery on Lakewood Road in Harshaw. Lamers motor coaches will be available at two locations, Home Depot in Rhinelander and Sara Park in Tomahawk and depart at 10:15 a.m. Motor coaches are wheelchair accessible.

