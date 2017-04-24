Candlelight vigil planned for Avery EdwardsThursday, April...

Candlelight vigil planned for Avery E...

Candlelight vigil planned for Avery Edwards

The Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault will be hosting a candlelight vigil Friday evening in Rhinelander that will remember the victims of child abuse and an area child who died recently. Director Shellie Holmes says the agency already had planned an event for Child Abuse and Prevention Awareness Month, but after the death of 20-month old Avery Edwards in Newbold, Holmes felt a larger community expression of concern was needed.

